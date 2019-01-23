Variety reports: “Sony Crackle has secured exclusive streaming rights to Ubisoft’s esports documentary ‘To Win it All: The Road to The Six Invitational,’ following three pro players of ‘Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege’ shooter as they head to the title’s biggest tournament of the year. The free streaming network is slated to bow the documentary Friday, Jan. 25, ahead of the Feb. 16 Six Invitational in Montreal, Canada.”

