The Verge reports: “Last month, Roku announced plans to directly sell subscriptions for several premium video services, including Showtime, Starz, Epix, and others through its Roku Channel. Today, it’s kicking off that effort. Customers will be able to pay for the monthly subscription charges through their existing Roku account — keeping everything on one bill — and content from each provider will be accessible inside The Roku Channel.”
Roku launches premium subscriptions for Showtime, Starz, and other services today