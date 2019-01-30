Deadline Hollywood reports: “After AT&T reported mixed fourth-quarter results, CEO Randall Stephenson addressed the streaming strategy at WarnerMedia, saying its forthcoming service will use a ‘two-sided model’ blending subscription and ad-supported elements. The company’s entry into the streaming wars has generally been viewed as a pure subscription offering coming to market in close proximity to Disney’s launch of the subscription service Disney+.”
