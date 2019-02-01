Variety reports: “Snap is looking for another crop of mobile content creators for the second iteration of Yellow, its incubator program aimed at fueling production of original content for the Snapchat app. For the original Yellow Accelerator program, Snap invested $1.35 million in a total of nine content partners last year ($150,000 each), selected from among almost 1,300 applications.”
