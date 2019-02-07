Variety reports: “This year’s broadcast pilot season is shaping up to be one of the leanest in recent memory as far as sheer numbers are concerned. Among ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox and NBC, 50 pilots have been ordered so far for the 2019-20 season. That number also includes two straight-to-series orders at Fox and one at NBC. According to multiple sources, each of the networks is nearly done with its pilot orders for the season.”

Read more