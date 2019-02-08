Tech Crunch reports: “Spotify will take a harder stance on ad blockers in its updated terms of service. In an email to users today, the streaming music and podcast platform said its new user guidelines ‘mak[e] it clear that all types of ad blockers, bots and fraudulent streaming activities are not permitted.’ Accounts that use ad blockers in Spotify face immediate suspension or termination under the new terms of service, which go into effect on March 1.”

