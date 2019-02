Hypebot reports: “Universal Music Group is acquiring independent music distributor Ingrooves Music Group. Ingrooves will continue to operate as a standalone company led by CEO Bob Roback. UMG has been a minority investor in Ingrooves since 2006. UMG will aslo form a strategic partnership between its Caroline International division and Ingrooves to form a robust platform for distribution, marketing and label and artist services throughout the world.”

