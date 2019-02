The Hollywood Reporter reports: “After the Dodgers’ World Series run and a Super Bowl berth for the Rams, can video gaming be the next sport to sweep L.A.? Overwatch League (OWL), which features competitive matches of Activision Blizzard’s first-person shooter Overwatch, is set to launch its second season Feb. 14. League matches are held in the 500-plus-seat Blizzard Arena.”

Read more