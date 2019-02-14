Hypebot reports: “SoundCloud has officially passed 200 million tracks uploaded. The milestone makes the streamer’s catalog four to five times larger than its competitors with Apple Music and Spotify estimated to have catalogs in the 40 million range. As the world’s largest open audio platform, SoundCloud hosts such diverse audio as Chance the Rapper’s first mixtape, the entire NASA historical audio library and BTS’ Jimin’s record-breaking track.”

