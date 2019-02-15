The Hollywood Reporter report: “The Russian government has dropped the idea of restricting the total number of screenings of any single Hollywood or foreign release to 35 percent of the total number of screenings in the country. The idea of restricting Hollywood and foreign movies exhibited in Russia has been discussed for several years, but the proposal to introduce a cap on the total number of screenings was prompted by last year’s release of Universal’s Fifty Shades Freed.”
Russia Drops Plan to Limit Screenings of Hollywood Releases