The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Digital advertising spending in the U.S. will in 2019 overtake traditional spending for the first time, research firm eMarketer projected Wednesday. Total digital ad spending in the U.S. will grow 19.1 percent to $129.34 billion this year, surpassing the traditional ad pie of $109.48 billion, down from $114.84 billion in 2018, and accounting for 54.2 percent of total spending, it said.”

