Variety reports: “Viacom reached a distribution deal with FuboTV, which will soon add an array of the conglomerate’s networks — including Comedy Central, BET, MTV and Nickelodeon — to its live TV internet streaming service. Viacom is now on four ‘virtual pay-TV’ platforms: Dish Network’s Sling TV, AT&T’s DirecTV Now, Philo and FuboTV.”

Read more