Variety reports: “Nintendo’s latest mobile game, ‘Dragalia Lost,’ came out less than six months ago, but it’s already surpassed ‘Super Mario Run’ and ‘Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp’ in lifetime revenue to date, according to market intelligence company Sensor Tower. Player spending in ‘Dragalia Lost’ is now more than $75 million worldwide on the App Store and Google Play, Sensor Tower said.”

