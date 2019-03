Billboard reports: “On the heels of its recent acquisition of Pandora, satellite radio behemoth SiriusXM is adding more than 100 curated music channels to the streaming platform, its biggest unloading yet. The new Xtra Channels bring the total count on the broadcaster’s app up to more than 300 channels. SiriusXM finalized its $3.5 billion purchase of Pandora earlier this month.”

