Gamesindustry.biz reports: “Activision Blizzard has warned investors that plans to cut hundreds of jobs across its global business may damage the company. In this section, it warns that there are a myriad of factors that may affect whether these redundancies will achieve the savings Activision is hoping for, and even says that there can be ‘no assurance that our business will be more efficient or effective’ than it was before this new strategy.”

