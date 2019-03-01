Variety reports: “A lawsuit filed Thursday against Epic Games accuses the publisher of perfecting a ‘predatory scheme’ through enticing players to purchase loot boxes. Loot boxes are virtual containers filled with in-game items that are randomized in value. In the case of this lawsuit, the Llamas of ‘Fortnite’ are the target because the plaintiff are accusing Epic of misrepresenting the chances of getting valuable items in the Llamas.”

Read more