The Verge reports: “Facebook has sued four Chinese companies for selling fake Facebook and Instagram accounts, alleging trademark infringement, breach of contract, and related offenses. The company announced the news on Friday, calling it ‘one more step in our ongoing efforts to protect people on Facebook and Instagram.’ It’s an unusual move for Facebook, which says it already purges ‘millions’ of fake accounts every day.”
Facebook sues Chinese companies for selling fake accounts