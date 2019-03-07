Variety reports: “The Paley Center for Media will launch a subscription service to live stream the upcoming PaleyFest LA panels and offer on-demand access to older Paley Center events. The service dubbed PaleyTV will be offered as a $7.99 option to live stream all of PaleyFest LA, which is set to run from March 15 through March 24 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The ad-free service will offer on-demand access to selected events for $1.99 a shot.”

