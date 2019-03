Deadline Hollywood reports: “The YES Network, the most prominent of the 22 regional sports networks being unloaded by Disney as a condition of closing its 21st Century Fox acquisition, has been sold for $3.5 billion, according to multiple media reports. The buyers of the 80% of YES controlled by Fox are said to be a group that includes the New York Yankees, which had the right of first refusal as the divestiture unfolded.”

