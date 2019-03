Venture Beat reports: “Niantic and Warner Bros.’ WB Games studio showed off the first gameplay for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, a mobile game that is based on the same location-based technology behind Pokémon Go and Ingress. It’s time for all of us to be spellbound. The long-awaited game has been in the works for a few years, and it will debut on iOS and Android in 2019.”

