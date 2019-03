Variety reports: “Cinedigm is making a big new leap into online video: The entertainment distributor and digital-network operator is acquiring Future Today, a video-platform company that operates over 700 free, over-the-top channels including HappyKids.tv and Fawesome.tv, in a deal valued at $60 million. Cinedigm has agreed to pay $45 million in cash and $15 million in common stock for Future Today.”

