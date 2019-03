Variety reports: “Snapchat is set to unveil a mobile gaming platform for its app at a partner event next month, according to a new Cheddar report. The platform will allow developers to distribute games within Snapchat’s app, according to the report. Snapchat’s corporate parent Snap is set to hold its first partner summit in Los Angeles on April 4. Cheddar reported Friday that the company will use that day to unveil a small number of mobile games running on Snapchat.”

