The Verge reports: “HP’s newest Windows Mixed Reality headset is called the Reverb, and it sports impressive 2160 x 2160 resolution optics, inside-out tracking, and a lightweight design. The device, announced today, will come in two variations: a consumer model costing $599 and an enterprise Pro version, which comes with a separate 0.6-meter cable and a fabric face mask, for $649.”

Read more