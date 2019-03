Gamesindustry.biz reports: “Icelandic developer 1939 Games today announced it has raised $3.6 million for its digital collectable card game, Kards. Along with government grants, funding came from Tencent, Sisu Game Ventures, and Crowberry Capital. Kards is a free-to-play World War II-themed cross-platform collectable card game for PC and mobile, set to release later this year.”

