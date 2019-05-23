VentureBeat reports: “At its Satellite conference in Berlin today, GitHub — the code hosting platform Microsoft acquired for $7.5 billion in stock last year — unveiled improvements it says are intended to make software development on GitHub “more interconnected” and “more inclusive.” Perhaps the highlight is GitHub Sponsors, an integration that enables users to donate to open source projects and project contributors with the click of a button.”
Home Featured Top Slider GitHub adds donation button, token scanning, and enterprise tools