The Verge reports: “The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is suing messaging app Kik over its 2017 initial coin offering that raised $100 million. Bloomberg reports that the SEC believes that the tokens issued in the sale, called Kin, count as a security, and, as a result, the sale should have been registered with the government agency. If it wins, the SEC could force Kik to offer its investors their money back.”
Troubled messaging app Kik sued by SEC over initial coin offering