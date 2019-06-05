The Verge reports: “The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is suing messaging app Kik over its 2017 initial coin offering that raised $100 million. Bloomberg reports that the SEC believes that the tokens issued in the sale, called Kin, count as a security, and, as a result, the sale should have been registered with the government agency. If it wins, the SEC could force Kik to offer its investors their money back.”

Read more