Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, a multidisciplinary, integrated professional services firm, and digital media consulting company, Vorhaus Advisors, today released their inaugural Digital Strategy Study, which analyzes the state of media and content consumption. Through a comprehensive consumer survey focusing on topics including connected TV, subscription video on demand (SVOD), mobile and esports, the report identifies a number of key trends that illustrate how consumers are interacting with technology to consume digital content.
Manatt, Vorhaus Digital Strategy Study Reveals Traditional Tv Is Not Dead Despite...