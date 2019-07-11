Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, a multidisciplinary, integrated professional services firm, and digital media consulting company, Vorhaus Advisors, today released their inaugural Digital Strategy Study, which analyzes the state of media and content consumption. Through a comprehensive consumer survey focusing on topics including connected TV, subscription video on demand (SVOD), mobile and esports, the report identifies a number of key trends that illustrate how consumers are interacting with technology to consume digital content.

Read more