Billboard reports: “Video-sharing app TikTok has applied to the British courts in an attempt to resolve one of several licensing battles it is currently engaged in. In this instance, TikTok Inc (registered as being based in Culver City, Calif.) has asked the U.K. Copyright Tribunal to intervene in its ongoing dispute over licensing terms with ICE, the joint venture pan-European online rights hub, operated by collection societies PRS for Music (U.K.), STIM (Sweden) and GEMA (Germany).”

