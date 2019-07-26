Hollywood Reporter reports: “Cable operator Charter Communications, in which John Malone’s Liberty Broadband owns a big stake, on Friday reported a second-quarter pay TV subscriber decline that doubled compared with the year-ago period. And Charter chairman and CEO Tom Rutledge said content companies were in part to blame for the challenges of the pay TV bundle in the streaming video age, because they make too much of their programming available for free.”
Charter CEO: Content Companies Hurt Pay TV Bundle With Free Programming "Everywhere"