Hollywood Reporter reports: “Nintendo on Tuesday posted a quarterly profit drop of 46 percent to $152 million (￥16.6 billion) despite a 2.4 percent revenue increase to $1.58 billion (￥172 billion). Despite revenue from sales of its Switch console climbing from $1.19 billion (￥130 billion) in the April to June quarter of 2018 to $1.4 billion (￥153 billion) this year, the Kyoto-based company suffered a $110 million (￥12 billion) hit to its profits due to exchange rate fluctuations.”

