VentureBeat reports: “Despite concerns about saturation, the mobile app market shows no sign of slowing down. The Google Play Store and Apple App Store boasted 2.6 million apps and 2.2 million apps, respectively, as of Q1 2019. App Annie┬áreports┬áthat the total number of downloads in 2018 hit 194 billion, up from 178 billion the year prior, while consumer spend in Q2 2018 ticked up 20% year-over-year.”

