Billboard reports: “British audio streaming platform Mixcloud is introducing a Premium subscription and restrictions on free listening, all to help cover the rising costs of royalty fees. Co-founders Nikhil Shah, Nico Perez and Mat Clayton explained the changes in a lengthy open letter to users of the platform, which launched in 2009 as a free, legal space for DJs, online radio stations and audio creators to share content.”
Mixcloud Introduces Premium Subscription and Restricts Free Playback