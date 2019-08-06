Hollywood Reporter reports: “The number of Americans who are cutting the cord on their cable, telco and satellite TV services continues to accelerate, according to a new forecast from eMarketer released Tuesday. The findings come as the tipping point for cord-cutting has arrived as traditional TV providers look to boost profits by offering fewer promotions and Disney, WarnerMedia and Apple get set to join Netflix and Amazon Prime in the streaming arena.”
Cord-Cutting Speeds Up As TV Providers Scramble to Boost Profits