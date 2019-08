The Verge reports: “Entercom, one of the biggest US radio corporations, thinks podcasts are essential to the future of audio. The company announced today that it’s acquired two big names in podcasting: Pineapple Street Media, a content network, and Cadence13, an ad distribution platform and production company. The Wall Street Journal reports that the Pineapple deal is worth $18 million, and the Cadence13 deal cost Entercom nearly $50 million.”

