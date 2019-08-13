Billboard reports: “Cinq Music, the music company that made waves last year by partnering with Janet Jackson for the release of her single “Made For Now” with Daddy Yankee will receive $40 million in Series C funding from parent company GoDigital Media Group. Cinq, a technology driven record label, distributor and rights management company, will use the funding to purchase music rights, both masters and publishing, and to further expand internationally.”
Cinq Music Gets $40 Million in Funding From GoDigital Media Group