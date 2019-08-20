Five new hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive (SSD) solutions purpose-built for console and PC gamers to optimize game storage capacity, portability and accessibility

New WD_Black™ products dedicated to gamers who face the dreaded challenge of choosing which of their favorite games to sacrifice when they reach the storage capacity limit of their gaming station

Building on the WD_Black™ SN750 NVMe™ SSD, the five new external solutions are thoughtfully designed and created to be the gamer’s wingman in battle, partner in crime and teammate on the bench

SAN JOSE, Calif. & COLOGNE, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–(GAMESCOM) – Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC), today introduced a portfolio of external storage solutions for PC and console gamers to enable access to new engaging experiences and capture more winning gameplay, without maxing out their gaming storage. The solutions include a first-to-industry SuperSpeed USB (20Gb/s), USB 3.2 gen 2×2 port in a game drive.





Games on the market today use the latest in graphics technologies, taking advantage of immersive environments such as augmented and virtual reality. These modern applications call for higher performance and file sizes, with some games approaching or exceeding file sizes of 100GB. This presents a challenge for gamers who don’t want to sacrifice their current favorite games while trying out the latest games on the market.

Building on top-tier performance of the WD_Black™ SN750 NVMe™ SSD currently on the market, the five new solutions have been thoughtfully designed and purpose-built to address these storage challenges, all based on recognized Western Digital quality and reliability. They provide the performance, capacity and reliability to help PC and console gamers to drive their game and play without limits. With WD_Black SSDs offering boosted loading screen speeds, gamers can get back to what they love: winning.

By teaming up with Microsoft, some of the new solutions offer up to three months of membership of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to give gamers access to a curated library of over 100 great games to discover on console and PC, as well as all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold.**

“ We constantly hear from gamers about how the performance and capacity limitations of their current systems challenge the quality of their gaming experiences,” said Susan Park, vice president of product management, content solutions, Western Digital. “ We are helping make room for the latest releases, whether a gamer has been playing for years or is just starting out and looking for a high-performance edge. With the latest additions to our WD_Black™ portfolio, anyone from the casual to hardcore gamer can now capture a variety of games, in one accessible place.”

Product Details

New products in the WD_Black gaming portfolio are:

WD_Black™ P10 Game Drive: HDD with up to 5TB 2 – holds up to 125 games 1 Portable form factor with a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port High-performance to optimize the console or PC gaming experience Three-year limited warranty

WD_Black™ P50 Game Drive: SSD featuring a first-to-industry USB 3.2 gen 2×2 port for a game drive with speeds up to 2000MB/s* Up to 2TB 2 of additional storage to keep cherished games and save new ones Five-year limited warranty

WD_Black™ D10 Game Drive: HDD comes with up to 8TB 2 capacity – holds up to 200 games 1 Speeds up to 250MB/s* and rated at 7200RPM with active cooling technology Three-year limited warranty

WD_Black™ D10 Game Drive for Xbox One: HDD comes with up to 12TB 2 to save and grow an Xbox One gaming collection – holds up to 300 games 1 Included for free with purchase is a three-month membership of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate** Speeds up to 250MB/s* and rated at 7200RPM with active cooling technology Three-year limited warranty

WD_Black™ P10 Game Drive for Xbox One: HDD with up to 5TB 2 – holds up to 125 games 1 Two-month membership of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate included with purchase, giving access to 100+ game titles on Xbox One and PC, as well as Xbox Gold Live High-performance to help optimize the Xbox One gaming experience Three-year limited warranty



The WD_Black portfolio will be showcased at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany at the following areas: Entertainment Area – Hall 10.1 | Stand E-051 B2B Area/TRADEVISITOR PLACE – Hall 2.2 D-042



Pricing and Availability

The WD_Black P10 Game Drive comes in capacities of 2TB up to 5TB and ranges from $89.99 up to $149.99 MSRP USD in the U.S. The WD_Black P10 Game Drive is currently available at select Western Digital retailers, e-tailers, resellers, system integrators, and the WD store. The WD_Black P10 Game Drive for Xbox One will come in capacities of 3TB up to 5TB and ranges from $109.99 up to $149.99 MSRP USD in the U.S. The WD_Black D10 Game Drive 8TB capacity is $199.99 MSRP USD in the U.S. The WD_Black D10 Game Drive for Xbox One 12TB capacity is priced at $299.95 MSRP USD in the U.S. All prices vary depending on model and capacity. The WD_Black P10 Game Drive for Xbox One, the WD_Black D10 Game Drive and the WD_Black D10 for Xbox One will be available this quarter. The WD_Black P50 Game Drive is expected to be available in calendar Q4.

Enabling the possibilities of data, Western Digital offers the industry’s broadest portfolio of products and solutions to help people capture, preserve, access and transform their content. For more information, visit our website: www.wdblack.com

www.wdblack.com

Pull quotes: Western Digital: “ We are tackling common gaming storage challenges to help make room for the latest releases, whether a gamer has been playing for years or is just starting out and looking for a high-performance edge. With the latest additions to our WD_Black™ portfolio, anyone from the casual to hardcore gamer can now capture a variety of games, in one accessible place.”



About Western Digital

Western Digital creates environments for data to thrive. As a leader in data infrastructure, the company is driving the innovation needed to help customers capture, preserve, access and transform an ever-increasing diversity of data. Everywhere data lives, from advanced data centers to mobile sensors to personal devices, our industry-leading solutions deliver the possibilities of data. Western Digital data-centric solutions are comprised of the Western Digital®, G-Technology™, SanDisk® and WD® brands.

1Number of games based on a 36GB average per game. The number of games will vary based on file size, formatting, other programs, and factors.

2As used for storage capacity, 1GB = 1 billion bytes and 1TB = one trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less, depending on operating environment.

*Based on read speed, unless otherwise specified. As used for transfer rate, megabyte per second (MB/s) = one million bytes per second. Performance will vary depending on your hardware and software components and configurations.

**Available for a limited time. See product packaging for full details.

