Hollywood Reporter reports: “The head coach of 2019 Call of Duty World League champion team eUnited has opened a new agency focused on e-sports talent. Brice Faccento, who became eUnited’s head coach in April, announced the creation of Bad Moon Talent via Twitter on Monday. Faccento co-founded the company with former MLG and Activision alum Andrew Drake. The move comes one day after eUnited announced Faccento’s departure from the team.”
Home Featured Top Slider Former ‘Call of Duty’ E-sports Coach Launches Talent Agency