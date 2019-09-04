Hollywood Reporter reports: “The head coach of 2019 Call of Duty World League champion team eUnited has opened a new agency focused on e-sports talent. Brice Faccento, who became eUnited’s head coach in April, announced the creation of Bad Moon Talent via Twitter on Monday. Faccento co-founded the company with former MLG and Activision alum Andrew Drake. The move comes one day after eUnited announced Faccento’s departure from the team.”

