VentureBeat reports: “Medal.tv said it has raised $9 million in funding for short-form videos that have become a big means of self-expression in the social media age. Horizons Ventures led the round with participation from existing investors Makers Fund, Backed.VC, and Social Starts. In just 14 months since launch, the platform said it has grown into one of the largest and fastest-growing platforms in gaming.”

