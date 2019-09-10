NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Future of Television, an innovative one-day event for the digital, streaming, television and video industries, will take place Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in Battery Park. The conference provides an intimate environment for deal-making, partnership building and networking for executives, brands, investors, content creators and startups.
Home Featured Top Slider Future of Television Returns to Lower Manhattan, September 24, with a Focus...