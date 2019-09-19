Addition of entertainment & food to add to “live, work, play” experience

HANOVER, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HANOVERCROSSING--PREP Property Group Inc. ("PREP”), a vertically integrated real estate company focused on creating value in retail real estate, is excited to announce that Ten Pin Eatery & Barstow Tavern will join the Hanover Crossing redevelopment project.

Ten Pin Eatery is a hip, upscale, innovative collaboration that meets today’s need for family entertainment and represents the evolution of traditional mall anchor stores. The 31,790-square-foot entertainment complex will combine a bar, restaurant, bowling alley, and arcade perfect for birthday parties, bachelor/bachelorette parties, company outings, or date night. The company is owned by Ryan Family Amusements, a local leader in the family entertainment business for more than 60 years.

“We’re very excited about helping re-energize the Hanover mall and bringing jobs to the South Shore community,” said Mike Crowley Managing Partner of Ten Pin Eatery and Ryan Family Amusements. “PREP has done a tremendous job of designing a mixed-use center that will provide residents with much more than just retail. We can’t wait to introduce the Ten Pin experience, which combines dining, family-friendly entertainment and cutting-edge gaming, to the region.”

Joining Ten Pin Eatery will be Barstow Tavern, a family restaurant and pub serving high-quality American cuisine, which includes an extensive seafood menu from local shores and vegetables from area farms. The restaurant’s name is inspired by William Barstow, the first non-indigenous settler in Hanover, MA, whose family of renowned shipbuilders also built the town’s first bridge over the North River on Washington Street. This legacy of connecting area residents is at the core of Barstow Tavern’s mission of bringing people together with great food made from high-quality local ingredients with a level of hospitality South Shore residents have come to expect.

“When we were looking at locations for our next restaurant, we wanted to be somewhere that would give us the opportunity to truly be part of a community, and Hanover Crossing gave us exactly that,” said John Mahoney, vice president – Northeast Real Estate Group, Northeast Region. “We’re looking to bring locally-grown food and an authentic family dining experience to Hanover residents in a revitalized, mixed-use development that acts as a community hub.”

Hanover Crossing is a mixed-use redevelopment located 20 miles southeast of Boston in the affluent and desirable South Shore community of Hanover. Along with entertainment, lifestyle and retail tenants, the project has plans that include 297 high-end residential units, forming an amenities-rich “Live, Work, Play” destination experience.

“PREP is extremely excited to announce the executed lease with Ten Pin Eatery and Barstow Tavern, two well-respected and exceptionally run restaurants,” said Lloyd Sova, Vice President – Development at PREP. “The days of traditional big box stores as mall anchors are over and these kinds of experiential dining experiences are the next step in the evolution of malls across America.”

For more information regarding the exciting transformation of Hanover Crossing, please visit our website at www.thehanovercrossing.com.

About PREP Property Group (PREP)

PREP Property Group is a vertically-integrated real estate company founded by Michael C. Phillips, co-founder of Phillips Edison & Company, and built on the foundations of Phillips Edison’s strategic and net lease real estate divisions. PREP is focused on transforming retail real estate by repositioning lifestyle centers, power centers and enclosed malls that are undermanaged, capital starved, poorly merchandised and / or distressed. PREP also acquires and manages well-located, triple-net retail properties from non-institutional sellers and creates value through lease restructure or tenant upgrade. For more information, please visit our website at www.preppg.com.

About Ten Pin Eatery

Ten Pin Eatery is a multi-faceted, family entertainment venue featuring bowling, laser tag, Virtual Reality, arcade games and casual dining. It is owned and operated by Cape Cod, MA. based Ryan Family Amusements. Established in 1958 as an eight-lane bowling alley in Needham MA, “Ryan’s” now operates family-friendly entertainment venues across Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Venues include bowling alleys and arcade centers in Buzzard’s Bay, Falmouth, Millis, Raynham, Yarmouth, Oak Bluffs and Newport; and the first Ten Pin Eatery establishment in Hyannis. For more information, visit ryanfamily.com or tenpineatery.com.

About Barstow Tavern

Barstow Tavern is an American Cuisine restaurant, which includes an extensive seafood menu, with an emphasis on providing high quality food with locally sourced vegetables offering a farm to table experience. The name and nautical theme of the tavern was inspired by William Barstow, whom was the first to settle in Hanover, Massachusetts in 1668.

