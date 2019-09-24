Guests have the opportunity to better understand the value of using augmented reality in three sample scenarios: kit assembly, order picking and order packing

HAMILTON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#IMHX2019--IMHX 2019 – Voxware, a leading provider of cloud-based voice and analytic supply chain solutions, will showcase its virtual reality simulation at IMHX 2019 (Booth 6C222). Attendees will have the opportunity to experience the benefits of Voxware Augmented Reality (AR) in three sample scenarios: kit assembly, order picking and order packing.

“Our augmented reality demo has gotten incredible reviews from users who have had the opportunity to go through the demo,” said Keith Phillips, President & CEO of Voxware. “For Voxware, it’s important that we provide a wide range of solutions so our customers can leverage the appropriate technology for the specific task at hand. AR is just one of the solutions we offer, but it’s still in its infancy and many organizations don’t fully grasp how it can be deployed. By using VR, we are simulating the actual user experience to highlight the benefits offered in our AR solution.”

For Voxware’s VR experience, each scenario begins with the user’s avatar at a location inside a virtual warehouse, with an AR headset within arm’s reach. As the user puts on the virtual headset, the software initializes and guides the user’s actions, step-by-step in a multi-modal task. Voxware’s AR solution combines voice, scanning, image capture and vision to improve worker performance and optimize the warehouse processes. Each VR scenario demonstration uses all four modes.

Additionally, the user is able to see real-time performance metrics and can view them alongside their colleagues. This type of performance-based “gamification” has been shown to increase task-based productivity and reduce error rates.

Voxware is currently accepting pre-registration for guests attending IMHX 2019. Interested attendees should visit Voxware’s website to secure their spot as space is limited or book a time at the booth (6C222).

