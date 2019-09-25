Step into the Shoes of an Agent in the Office of Strategic Services in the Full-Length Campaign

See Powerful, First-Hand Stories from Veterans Told through Interviews and 3600 Footage

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today at Oculus Connect 6, Respawn™ Entertainment, a studio of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) and Oculus from Facebook revealed Medal of Honor™: Above and Beyond, coming next year exclusively to VR, on the Oculus Rift platform. Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond will deliver its most authentic and immersive World War II experience from the series to date.

The game, which is being built for Oculus Rift from the ground up by a team comprised of veteran developers of the series, will put players in the role of an agent in the Office of Strategic Services (OSS). Players will go behind enemy lines to sabotage Nazi facilities, subvert enemy plans, and aid the French Resistance. Players will also experience a rich, exciting single-player campaign that takes them through historic events on land, air, and sea, all in virtual reality. Watch the first gameplay footage in the developer diary here.

Additionally, Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond will include unique multiplayer modes and features when it releases in Summer 2020. The game will lean into the franchise’s history of education through entertainment, bringing the stories of WWII veterans to life for players in emotionally powerful ways.

“It’s a great feeling to introduce Medal of Honor to a whole new generation of gamers on a new platform for the franchise,” said Peter Hirschmann, Game Director. “I’ve been fortunate to be a part of this franchise since the beginning, and putting this game on the Oculus Rift allows us to be more immersive than we’ve ever been before. If the game we’re making ignites people’s imaginations and illuminates the world, then we’ve accomplished what we’ve set out to do.”

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2019, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $4.95 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™ and Plants vs. Zombies™. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

Medal of Honor, Respawn, EA, EA SPORTS, Battlefield, Apex Legends, The Sims, Need for Speed, Titanfall and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. FIFA, John Madden and NFL are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.

Jino Talens

Sr. PR Manager

jtalens@ea.com

650-628-9111