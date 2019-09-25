CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ATCGO--TransLumen Technologies – A global information technology and software company specializing in mobile casual-style serious-games, visualization for advanced visual alarms and alerts, and reporting tools using augmented reality/virtual reality/and 3D modeling – was recognized as a gold medal award recipient in the 2019 International Serious Play Award Program for their contributions, on ATCGO, a series of games designed to provide air traffic control (ATC) skill reinforcement for the Federal Aviation Administration.

“Game-based learning provides superior scenario-based training to enhance decision making skills and the trainee’s analysis of virtual environments,” commented Doug Siefken, CEO and CTO, TransLumen Technologies. “All games provide immersive mobile simulation training solutions tailored to support current flight operations and are adaptable for future control of FAA and UAS platforms.”

Gold Medals, in the Government / Military 2019 International Serious Play Award Program, went to:

ATCGO , a series of iPad/web based mobile games designed to provide air traffic control skills reinforcement to new students for the Federal Aviation Administration, created by SAIC and TransLumen Technologies.

Cyber DIME , an electronic board game that encourages strategy development using the four Instruments of National Power (IOP): Diplomatic, Information, Military and Economic (DIME) created by Booz Allen Hamilton for the 25th Air Force.

Bronze Medal recognition went to:

Balance of Terror , a strategic two-player game of terrorism and counterterrorism, developed by the Naval Postgraduate School and the Institute for Creative Technologies.

TransLumen’s serious games (SG) improve adaptability in a tailored, complex decision-making context to prepare players for high fidelity simulators and operational environments by introducing rule changes to stimulate the learners’ ability to acquire knowledge, skills and abilities for technical coursework and instruction.

About TransLumen Technologies, LLC

A leading global information technology and software company, TransLumen Technologies competencies include mobile casual-style serious-games, visualization for advanced visual alarms and alerts, and dynamic reporting tools using augmented reality/virtual reality/and 3D modeling to advance the Human Computer Interface (HCI). Incorporated in February 2000, TransLumen is a Certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and maintains registered US patents #6,433,839 and #6,580,466, and Canadian Patent #CA 2,404,292, traditionally applied through FAA, NASA, DOI, Homeland Security, US Navy, aerospace and industrial contracts and grants. For more information, go to www.translumen.net.

