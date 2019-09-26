The world’s first haptics-driven headset designed for Xbox One features Razer’s HyperSense for superior gaming immersion

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Razer--Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, today announced the Razer Nari Ultimate for Xbox One – the world’s first haptics-driven gaming headset for Xbox One. Powered by Razer’s HyperSense intelligent haptics, the Nari Ultimate for Xbox One delivers enhanced positional awareness and unparalleled gaming immersion.

Razer HyperSense features haptics by Lofelt™, a leading German technology company that specializes in creating advanced haptics for immersive, realistic tactile experiences. It uses special haptic drivers and intelligent digital signal processing to generate high-definition tactile feedback in real time, creating an immersive in-game experience with any Xbox One game. It intelligently picks up on audio cues and transforms them into dynamic vibrations, allowing gamers to truly feel the action with no additional software or game integration required.

By engaging the sense of touch, audio cues can accurately mimic the action in the game. Razer HyperSense replicates the sensations of key game events, from subtle footsteps to powerful explosions with pinpoint positional awareness of their in-game surroundings.

“The Nari Ultimate for Xbox One was designed to bring an added gaming dimension to all gamers,” said Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President for Razer’s peripherals business unit. “With Razer HyperSense, we have enabled gamers to experience their favorite titles with unrivaled gaming immersion.”

The Razer Nari Ultimate for Xbox One is designed for prolonged use and enhanced comfort, allowing gamers to enjoy hours of uninterrupted gameplay. Its swiveling earcups are equipped with memory foam ear cushions and a cooling gel layer to reduce heat buildup from long-term wear. For ease of use, the headset features a retractable microphone with a quick-mute function, an on-headset HyperSense intensity adjuster, and a game/chat balance slider. The auto-adjusting headband provides a hassle-free and snug fit.

In addition, the Razer Nari Ultimate for Xbox One features Xbox Wireless for a direct connection to the console with no wireless transceiver required, guaranteeing seamless setup and unlimited freedom of movement. The headset also supports Windows Sonic for more immersive and lifelike audio.

Originally designed for the PC, the Razer Nari Ultimate was launched in September 2018 and received widespread recognition for introducing Razer HyperSense, taking gaming immersion to new heights. With the Razer Nari Ultimate for Xbox One, Razer now brings the award-winning experience to Xbox One.

PRICE & AVAILABILITY

$199.99 USD / €219.99 MSRP

USA, CAD, EU, AUS, NZ – September 26th, 2019

For more information, please see here.

PRODUCT ASSETS

Download product images here.

ABOUT RAZER

Razer™ is the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers.

The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world’s largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.

Razer’s award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals and Blade gaming laptops.

Razer’s software platform, with over 70 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher).

In services, Razer Gold is one of the world’s largest virtual credit services for gamers, and Razer Fintech is one of the largest online-to-offline digital payment networks in SE Asia.

Founded in 2005 and dual-headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore, Razer has 18 offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the USA, Europe and China. Razer is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1337).

ABOUT LOFELT

Lofelt is pioneering realistic haptics for immersive user experiences in consumer devices. The company develops intelligent software and wideband haptic actuators that raise the standards for high-definition haptic feedback.

Its latest product, Lofelt Wave™, uses advanced digital signal processing to transform audio into high-resolution haptic signals in real time, delivering realistic tactile sensations in gaming peripherals, smartphones, laptops, AR/VR/XR headsets and beyond.

Founded in 2014 in Berlin, Germany, Lofelt has raised $10M in funding to this date, including investment from Horizons Ventures (investors in N26, Skype, Slack, Improbable, Teralytics and Zoom) and BITKRAFT Esports Ventures.

Learn more at lofelt.com

Razer - For Gamers. By Gamers.™

