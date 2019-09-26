YouCam Makeup wraps up their annual beauty star search for the fresh face of the year with an augmented reality look try-on experience showcasing the winning looks.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Perfect Corp., the company behind the world’s leading virtual beauty, YouCam Makeup app and photo editing app YouCam Perfect, just announced the winner of the 2019 YouCam Beauty Star contest. Earlier this year, YouCam kicked off the YouCam Beauty Star Campaign inviting beauty lovers around the country to create and submit their signature beauty styles for a chance to be crowned YouCam Beauty Star and have their look recreated in the YouCam Makeup app for virtual try-on. The contest attracted beauty novices and experts alike, encouraging fans to use both their expertise and the aid of true-to-life augmented reality (AR) features to design original beauty looks.

Perfect Corp. is honored to announce 19 year old LA beauty, Aliyah Rodriguez, as the 2019 YouCam Beauty Star and invites beauty fans around the world to try her winning look in YouCam Makeup. The look features cobalt blue liner, defined brows, and a peachy-nude lip perfect for fall. The winning style was selected by a panel of judges including model, Cassandra Bankson, pop-opera singer, Charisse Mills, and a team of YouCam editors combined with fan votes. Once selected, Aliyah was flown to New York City for a professional photoshoot at Nine Studios in Brooklyn, with a team of experts including Estee Lauder’s Director of Global Makeup Artistry and Design, Victor Henao, hair stylist Edwin Candelaria, fashion stylist Giorgia Severino, and photographer Flaminia Fanale. Additionally, the two looks with the most fan votes were named “Fan Favorites” and recreated for virtual try-on as part of the in-app Beauty Star collection.

“We are excited to spotlight our incredible community through YouCam Beauty Star and give our fans a chance to see their looks come to life through AR and AI technology,” shared Perfect Corp. founder and CEO, Alice Chang. “We were blown away by the response and quality of entries submitted throughout the contest and are excited to continue the YouCam Beauty Star franchise as a way to highlight the incredibly talented individuals that make the YouCam universe such an empowering and creative platform.”

Experience Aliyah’s winning YouCam Beauty Star look and the featured Fan Favorite styles in the free YouCam Makeup app today.

About Perfect Corp.

With over 750 Million downloads globally, Perfect Corporation is dedicated to transforming how consumers, content creators and beauty brands interact together through AI and AR technologies. Our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to create the beauty platform of the future – a fluid environment where individuals express themselves, learn the latest about fashion and beauty, and enjoy instant access to the products from their favorite brands. Further information about Perfect Corp. can be found at perfectcorp.com

