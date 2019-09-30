Technologies and products for extra-comfortable transportation

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that it will exhibit a range of cutting-edge technologies and products for the our envisioned future MaaS (mobility as a service) society at Tokyo Motor Show 2019, which will take place at the Tokyo Big Sight exhibition complex from October 24 to November 4. Mitsubishi Electric will exhibit a futuristic concept model namely “EMIRAI S,” which the “S” represents “Shared,” “Service” and “Safety,” at the Booth No. W4204 in West Hall 4.

Zones and Main Exhibits

Main Stage

A concept video projected on a big screen will present our vision, “Mobility for better days,” which enables comfortable transportations in the future MaaS society based on a wide range of advanced technologies.

The concept model EMIRAI S equipped with cutting-edge technologies, such as an innovative human-machine interface for enhancing communication both inside and outside the vehicle, and biological sensing technology for safe driving will be exhibited.

Autonomous Driving Zone

This zone will showcase the autonomous-driving vehicle, xAUTO.

An augmented-reality display will present a variety of essential products for autonomous driving.

A video introduces our experimental activities on autonomous driving in the areas where high-accuracy maps are not available, and on fully autonomous driving in specified areas.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

Customer Inquiries

Automotive Equipment Group

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

www.MitsubishiElectric.com/ssl/contact/bu/automotive/form.html

www.MitsubishiElectric.com/bu/automotive/

Media Inquiries

Takeyoshi Komatsu

Public Relations Division

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Tel: +81-3-3218-2346

prd.gnews@nk.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp

www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/