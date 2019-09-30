Technologies and products for extra-comfortable transportation
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that it will exhibit a range of cutting-edge technologies and products for the our envisioned future MaaS (mobility as a service) society at Tokyo Motor Show 2019, which will take place at the Tokyo Big Sight exhibition complex from October 24 to November 4. Mitsubishi Electric will exhibit a futuristic concept model namely “EMIRAI S,” which the “S” represents “Shared,” “Service” and “Safety,” at the Booth No. W4204 in West Hall 4.
Zones and Main Exhibits
Main Stage
- A concept video projected on a big screen will present our vision, “Mobility for better days,” which enables comfortable transportations in the future MaaS society based on a wide range of advanced technologies.
- The concept model EMIRAI S equipped with cutting-edge technologies, such as an innovative human-machine interface for enhancing communication both inside and outside the vehicle, and biological sensing technology for safe driving will be exhibited.
Autonomous Driving Zone
- This zone will showcase the autonomous-driving vehicle, xAUTO.
- An augmented-reality display will present a variety of essential products for autonomous driving.
- A video introduces our experimental activities on autonomous driving in the areas where high-accuracy maps are not available, and on fully autonomous driving in specified areas.
