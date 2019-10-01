The addition of Prismview’s market-leading Outdoor LED technologies further strengthens the Samsung Display portfolio

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Samsung Electronics America announced the integration of Prismview, LLC Sales and Marketing Teams into its display business, further strengthening the company’s display portfolio and salesforce. The Utah-based company manufactures and installs large-format LED video displays, and their products are recognized around the world for outstanding image quality and superior durability.

“With the union of Samsung’s industry leading display business and Prismview’s innovative LED technology, we are excited to extend our industry leadership in the LED market while continuing to meet the needs of our growing customer base,” said Harry Patz, Senior Vice President and General Manager for the Display Division at Samsung. “This combination allows for continued innovation in LED technologies and creates a breadth, scale and market reach that will benefit customers, technology resellers and strategic partners.”

Prior to being a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics America, Inc. Prismview, formerly known as Yesco Electronics, LLC was an affiliate of the Young Electric Sign Co. (“Yesco”). Prismview will continue to operate its Product Management, Production, Engineering/R&D and Administration Groups.

“We are excited for what this integration brings with expanded coverage of our Sales and Marketing Teams to expand into new markets,” said Don Szczepaniak, President and CEO of Prismview, LLC. “From the time of the original investment by Samsung in the Outdoor LED market, Prismview has continued to grow our product and services portfolio, and this next phase to further merge into the Samsung organization is the natural progression to continue our leadership in the digital display market.”

Prismview has deployed thousands of displays worldwide, and installed some of the largest, most complex and recognizable LED video displays installations in the world, including: M&T Bank Stadium, Rogers Place, State Farm Arena, Vivint Smart Home Arena, Spectrum Center and multiple spectaculars, including several installed along the world-famous Las Vegas Strip and throughout Times Square in New York City, including the recent renovation of One Times Square.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has maintained its position as the No. 1 worldwide leader in digital signage as measured by unit sales for the 10th consecutive year. Recently released data from IHS Markit, the leading provider of digital signage market data, identified Samsung as the top selling brand in the industry since 2009. According to the IHS Technology report “Public Display Market Tracker,” Samsung accounted for 25.8% of the global market share for digital signage unit sales in 2018.¹ Samsung offers technology that fulfills the increasing demands of today’s businesses, provides the opportunity to transform workspaces and create new, immersive experiences for customers.

1 Note: Consumer TVs, along with Commercial Lite and Hospitality TVs used for signage are excluded.

