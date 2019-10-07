Next-level virtual fan experience features brand ambassador Matt Ryan and Atlanta United star Josef Martinez, among others

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Attention Atlanta sports fans: it’s time to dust off your Dirty Bird dancing shoes and practice your post-game rhetoric. Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) is enhancing the fan experience with the introduction of its all-new Augmented Reality (AR) experience at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, allowing dreams of sharing a touchdown dance with Matt Ryan or celebrating a goal with Josef Martinez to become “reality.” Available at all Falcons and Atlanta United home games now through 2021, sports fans and casual visitors alike can interact with virtual versions of beloved Atlanta athletes in ride-along tours, celebration dances and locker room chats through one of the most technologically advanced, unique experiences at the iconic venue.

Using voice commands, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and AR, guests are in the driver’s seat creating their own customized and immersive experience to make lifelong memories with local sports stars. Imagine activating a joyride through the panes of reality with Atlanta Falcon Calvin Ridley or United’s Michael Parkhurst by simply saying “Hey Mercedes…” and letting the all-new Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) technology handle the rest. Sit back and relax with Calvin Ridley as he demonstrates how to activate back massages, alter the temperature and play one’s favorite music in vehicles outfitted with the MBUX system that parallels popular in-home virtual assistants.

Visitors can also electric slide into section 104 for a touchdown dance with Falcon Matt Ryan or celebrate scoring a goal with United’s Josef Martinez at the Mercedes-Benz EQ station, in reference to our new line of electric vehicles. Outfitted with Mercedes-Benz electric hybrid vehicles, this AR display encourages guests to get energized with their favorite play makers while interacting with the cutting-edge technology available in the Mercedes-Benz EQ lineup.

Post-game takes on a whole new meaning at the AR station located in the Mercedes-Benz Club, which gives guests access to exact replicas of the Atlanta United and Falcons locker rooms. In this setting, fans can participate in the AR experience of post-game conversation with their favorite players. For fans who have always dreamed of participating in these behind-the-scenes moments, this display brings those wishes to life.

“We are thrilled to bring this innovative AR technology to our hometown Atlanta fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium,” said Monique Harrison, department head of brand experience marketing. “This dazzling re-imagining of the fan experience parallels the ever-evolving technological advancements of Mercedes-Benz automobiles and offers fans an opportunity to interact with the brand in a fun new way.”

Fans will receive personalized videos from the AR experience that can be shared to their social media accounts with hashtags: #MBUX, #HeyMercedes #switchtoEQ, #MBUSA and #MBUSAnews.

The interactive consumer exhibition debuted earlier this year at the 2019 U.S. Open and featured 2017 U.S. Open champion and Mercedes-Benz Ambassador Sloane Stephens.

About Mercedes-Benz USA

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA), headquartered in Atlanta, is responsible for the distribution, marketing and customer service for all Mercedes-Benz products in the United States. MBUSA offers drivers the most diverse lineup in the luxury segment with 15 model lines ranging from the sporty A-Class sedan to the flagship S-Class and the Mercedes-AMG GT R.

MBUSA is also responsible for Mercedes-Benz Vans and smart products in the U.S. More information on MBUSA and its products can be found at www.mbusa.com, www.mbvans.com and www.smartusa.com.

Accredited journalists can visit our media site at www.media.mbusa.com. Follow us on Twitter @MBUSAnews.

Donna Boland (770) 705-2009

Benjamin Zhang (770) 705-3894