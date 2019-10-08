DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ai--beatvyne’s Music x Tech Experience returns to Dublin on 11 October 2019 at the Aviva Stadium. Bringing together global leaders and innovators to discuss the future of the entertainment industry, the conference encourages groundbreaking collaborations on the intersection of tech, creative and sustainability.

#MxT2019’s Featured Speakers include Sigur Rós Creative Director Sarah Hopper, Magic Leap Alumni Stephen Mangiat, IBM Telco, Media and Entertainment Lead Alison Davis, Lollapalooza Berlin Festival Director Fruzsina Szép, Music and Film Producer/Director Count Eldridge, Beat Games Co-Founder Jaroslav Beck, Adobe Senior Experience Designer Susse Sønderby Jensen and many more.

“We live in a rapidly changing world,” emphasises Kenn Davis, CEO of the Music x Tech Experience. “beatvyne’s Music x Tech Experience offers an exciting opportunity to keep up to speed on current developments that are redefining all sectors working with sound, and to find the next breakthroughs by getting together with the leading technologists, entrepreneurs and creative professionals. Even if you’re not an expert in tech, understanding its limitations and applying creative to it can open a range of possibilities. The most important part, we believe, is to look outside of your own sector and see what can be adapted from other industries in order to make products and services more relevant, efficient and sustainable by adopting a ‘fan’-centric approach.”

The Music x Tech Experience is organised into 10 programming tracks, covering topics such as the Psychology of Sound, Artificial Intelligence, Extended Reality, Voice Control and Spatial Audio, Blockchain, New Live Experiences, Smart Production, Legislation in the Digital Age and more.

The event features hands-on, immersive experiences, talks by the world’s leading companies and disruptors, intimate Q&A sessions, workshops, networking opportunities as well as music performances.

Immersive showcases include the first ever AI-Artist live performance in Ireland as well as Extended Reality experiences such as a VR Cinema and Beat Saber, following in the footsteps of great experiences such as Björk Digital’s “Not Get” VR and Gorillaz’ “Saturnz Barz” VR experience which were on display in 2018.

A curated line-up of the best emerging artists will play on multiple stages at the #MxT2019 Launch Party in Dublin’s iconic Windmill Lane Recording Studios on October 10, as well as the MxT ‘Hive Stage’ on October 11.

Showcasing Artists to perform at the 2019 event include:

AikJ · Ailbhe Reddy · Brí · Double Screen · Fallen Lights · FIELDS · Fintan McKahey · Gary O’Neill · happyalone. · JaXson · Lōwli · Máni Orrason · Niall Mc Guigan · Pursued By Dogs · Rachael Lavelle · Reevah · ROE · Rumi · runabay · Sun Mahshene · SYLK · The Ocelots · VINCI

For more information on the #MxT2019 Speaker Line-up and Artist Showcase, please visit beatvyne.com/mxt/schedule19.

An overview of the event is available through the #MxT2019 trailer.

To register for the event, please visit beatvyne.com/mxt/tickets.

#MxT2019 is supported by:

ROQU Media International

Dublin City Council · Fáilte Ireland · Windmill Lane Recording Studios

Native Events · IDA Ireland · Virtual Reality Ireland

and others

beatvyne

Kenn Davis

kenn@beatvyne.com

087 962 8870