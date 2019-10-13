First Active Anti-fogging Goggle Meeting Military Standards and Extreme Cold Weather Performance

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Abom, Inc. is proud to announce that it is now Authorized Protective Eyewear List (APEL) approved for its successful ABOM HEET® active anti-fog tactical eyewear goggle system. ABOM successfully completed U.S. ARMY – Product Manager Soldier Protective Equipment (PM SPE) audit and full compliance review for APEL qualification in May 2019. Our ABOM HEET Goggle platform met all military qualification criteria by MCEP (Military Combat Eye Protection Program) and MIL-PRF-32432A requirements.

ABOM HEET tactical goggle meets the military’s stringent MIL-PRF-32432A Ballistic Standard as well as the ANSI Z87.1-2015, Z87.1+ High Velocity and High Mass Impact Standards. ABOM active anti-fogging technology is the only active anti-fog goggle system to meet ANSI rating. “Meeting the highest possible standards of quality and performance has always been something we take seriously. Increasing manufacturing of key tactical products like the HEET here in America will help us raise the bar even further — and we plan to expand on this important initiative in the future,” said Jack Cornelius, President.

Under direction from MCEP Senior Integrated Product Team (IPT), ABOM’s Quality Management System (QMS) is now ISO9001:2015 compliant with full certification expected before the end of the year. ABOM’s HEET goggle has been assigned a National Stock Number (NSN): 4240-01-678-6072, and is listed on the APEL to support US Military and DoD Agencies.

APEL approval allows Abom to significantly increase U.S.A. manufacturing capabilities and expanding sales growth and R&D efforts into new emerging technologies such as Laser Rejection Lenses and Augmented Reality HUD integration.

Critical to success, ABOM is fortunate to have strong team of veterans and advisors experienced in ramping up military-tactical manufacturing, production and sales operations. Starting this month, ABOM focus is to kick-off our national GSA distributor program for the APEL product approval with two major tailored logistic support program partners; ADS (Atlantic Diving Service, Inc.) and Federal Resources. ABOM will also build sales momentum with marketing support from GMP (Government Marketing and Procurement LLC) serving as a primary link between top-performing solution providers and government buyers. Contact abom.com for more information and product inquires.

About Abom, Inc.:

Founded in 2014, Abom, Inc., launched the world’s first microcontroller-managed heated fog-free goggles with integrated rechargeable batteries. ABOM has built a portfolio of 43 issued and 20 pending patents in three groupings (structural, environmental and power management) to provide a comprehensive and rapid solution to fogging. ABOM supports sales, technology licensing and support globally for applications in various snow sports, military, safety and industrial markets. For more information, visit www.abom.com.

